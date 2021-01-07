Congress has affirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump.

The Senate and House rejected objections to throw out Georgia and Pennsylvania’s electoral votes for Biden.

Republicans also objected to Arizona, Nevada and Michigan’s electoral votes, but the motions failed before they reached debate.

The certification comes after Pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol earlier Wednesday.

The joint session of Congress, which is normally a ceremonial step, was halted for several hours when rioters breached the Capitol.

Proceedings resumed at about 8pm ET with Vice President Mike Pence, bringing the Senate session back into order.

“Let’s get back to work,” Pence said.

Biden won 306 of the Electoral College votes, while outgoing President Trump scored 232.

CNN.