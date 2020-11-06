The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Suleiman, has been elected as the new chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria.

The election followed the constitutional end of tenure of Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, whose executive committee was elected at a meeting of the conference held in Lagos in August 2018.

The constitution of the conference stipulates a two-year term of office for its elected leadership, which rotates between the Northern and Southern parts of Nigeria.

At a meeting held at Reiz Continental Hotel in Abuja late on Thursday, Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, who, in 2018, took over from the Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Ismail Kamba, formally handed over to Suleiman, who is now saddled with leading the conference for the next two years.

Other members of the committee include:

1. Deputy Chairman (Speaker Delta), Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori

Treasurer (Speaker Kogi) Rt. Hon. Matthew Kolawole Financial Secretary (Speaker Enugu) Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi Vice Chair, North West (Speaker Katsina) Rt. Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari Vice Chair, North East (Speaker Gombe) Rt. Hon. Sadiq Ibrahim Abubakar Vice Chair, North Central (Speaker Plateau) Rt. Hon. Abok Nuhu Ayuba Vice Chair, South West (Speaker Ogun) Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo Vice Chair, South East (Speaker Ebonyi) Rt. Hon. Nwifuru Francis Vice Chair, South South (Speaker Akwa Ibom) Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey

Speaker Obasa led what is acclaimed the most vibrant tenure of conference having inputs in matters of national interest.

His tenure also saw a push for financial autonomy for state legislatures and the judiciary as well as cooperation with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to achieve this.

Recall that President Buhari on May 22, 2020 signed Executive Order 10 for the implementation of the financial autonomy after a committee report concerning the issue was handed over to him.