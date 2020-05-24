French Ligue 1 side, Lille, has offered to airlift Victor Osimhen to Nigeria in a private jet.

Osimhen lost his father late on Saturday.

The striker, who has also featured for the Super Eagles, should join his family in Nigeria once the club gets the nod of the Federal Government for a landing permit following the stoppage of flights into the country over the Coronavirus Disease.

Osimhen’s elder brother, Andrew, confirmed the development.

Andrew said Lille was battling to secure travel permit for his brother.

He said: “We hope he will be back in the country in the next two days.

“Hopefully, he should be back between now and Tuesday.”