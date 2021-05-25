No fewer than 20 persons have died from cholera outbreak in Bauchi State.

Commissioner of Health Dr. Aliyu Maigoro confirmed this at a briefing on Tuesday.

According to him, the index case was a 37- year- old housewife, who was admitted at the Burra General Hospital on April 24, 2021 in Ningi Local Government Area.

He said upon her admission, it was discovered there is an ongoing outbreak of similar disease in neighboring communities like Sumaila and other Local Government Areas of Kano State, which may have spread to Bauchi.

Details shortly…