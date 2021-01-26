Thomas Tuchel has been confirmed as Frank Lampard’s successor at Chelsea.

Lampard was dramatically sacked on Monday after a dismal run of form has left them ninth in the Premier League table and 11 points off leaders Manchester United.

Tuchel, who had been out of work for one month after being axed by Paris Saint-Germain, will be tasked with getting an immediate response out of squad that has failed to show any cohesion in the weeks leading to Lampard’s sacking.

Tuchel paid tribute to predecessor Lampard, saying: “I would like to thank Chelsea for their confidence in me and my staff.

“We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea. At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football.

“I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family – it feels amazing!”

Director Marina Granovskaia said: “It is never easy to change manager in the middle of the season but we are very happy to secure one of Europe’s best coaches in Thomas Tuchel.

“There is still much to play for and much to achieve, this season and beyond. We welcome Thomas to the club.”

The 47-year-old Tuchel’s credentials were enhanced significantly last summer when he guided PSG to the Champions League final, where they were narrowly beaten by Bayern Munich.

Lampard departed with the worst points-per-game ratio of any manager in the Roman Abramovich era, a statistic that did not go unnoticed.