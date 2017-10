Drivers of the Bus Rapid Transport in Lagos State on Thursday stayed off the roads.

This led to a lot of chaos with commuters stranded along the routes plied by the buses.

As at press time, the operators of the BRT, Primero Transport Service Limited, was yet to speak on the development.

The spokesperson of the operators, Mosunmola Agbaje, could not be reached as at press time.

The buses were all parked at the company’s Mile 12 terminal.