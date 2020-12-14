Barcelona have been drawn against PSG in the Champions League last 16 draw made on Monday, in what will be the tie of the round.

Lionel Messi’s side will take on former team-mate Neymar, with speculation continuing that the Argentine may look to join his friend in Paris next season.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid will face Frank Lampard’s Chelsea, while Lazio will host tournament holders Bayern Munich, having reached the round of 16 for the first time in 20 years.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will return to Germany to take on conquerors of Manchester United, RB Leipzig, while Andrea Pirlo and his Juventus side will travel to Porto for their two-legged tie.

Atalanta have been rewarded with successive qualifications with a draw against 13-time winners Real Madrid, while Sevilla take on Borussia Dortmund to finish off the fixtures.

The matches will be played on February 16 and 17 and 23 and 24, 2021.

UCL Round of 16 fixtures

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Man City

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool

Porto vs Juventus

Barcelona vs PSG

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta vs Real Madrid.