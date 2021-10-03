Breaking: Celebration as Pere is evicted from BBNaija house + Video

There was wild celebration across viewing centres in Lagos as another housemate of the Big Brother Naija Season 6, Pere, was evicted on the last night of the show.

Three other housemates of the “Shine your eye” edition, Cross, Emmanuel and Angel, had earlier been evicted.

The grand finale of the show, which began at 7pm on Sunday, was ongoing as at press time.

It started with six housemates.

With the eviction of Pere Cross, Emmanuel and Angel, two housemates are left to contest for the N90 million grand prize.

They are White Money and Liquorose.