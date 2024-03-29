Breaking: CBN reports over $1.5b Foreign Exchange inflow

The Central Bank of Nigeria has disclosed an inflow of $1.5 billion into the country’s economy.

The apex bank said this occurred two days after its Monetary Policy Committee met in the Federal Capital Territory.

The CBN said this was a direct result of its ongoing monetary policy efforts.

The Acting Director of Corporate Communications of the CBN, Hakama Sidi Ali, who confirmed the development to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, said available data showed that the inflows stemmed from the CBN’s initiatives to stabilise the foreign exchange market.

Also Read:

The stabilisation, Ali said, reflected in the Naira’s appreciation within the Autonomous Foreign Exchange market, which, as of Thursday, saw the Naira trade at N1,309/$1, a significant improvement compared to N1,611/$1 in the second week of March.

This development, she noted “aligns with Governor Olayemi Cardoso’s recent pronouncements following the Monetary Policy Committee meeting on March 26th, 2024”.

The MPC meeting resulted in a two percent increase in the benchmark interest rate, rising from 22.75 percent to 24.75 percent.