Breaking: CBN releases new guidelines on domiciliary accounts

The Central Bank of Nigeria has released new guidelines on the operation of domiciliary accounts.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday directing Deposit Money Banks on the operational of the accounts.

The apex bank said the new guidelines followed the changes to the foreign exchange market announced on June 14, 2023.

It came after an extraordinary Bankers’ Committee meeting held to discuss the implementation and implications of the policy changes for the banking public.

According to the CBN, the policy changes aim to promote transparency, liquidity and price discovery in the foreign exchange market in order to improve supply, discourage speculation, enhance customer confidence and ensure overall stability.

The CBN highlighted some of the key points of the guidance as follows:

All visible and invisible transactions (medicals, school fees, BTA/PTA, airline, and other remittances) are eligible for the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I & E) window.

DMBs shall ensure expeditious processing of all eligible invisible transactions on behalf of their customers using the applicable rate at the I & E window.

Ordinary domiciliary account holders shall have unfettered and unrestricted access to funds in their accounts.

Domiciliary account holders are permitted to utilise cash deposits not exceeding $10,000 per day or its equivalent via telegraphic transfer.

DMBs shall provide returns to the CBN including the purpose for such transactions.

Cash deposits into domiciliary accounts will not be restricted, subject to DMBs conducting proper KYC, due diligence, and adhering to the spirit and letter of extant AML/FT laws and other relevant rules and regulations.

The CBN will prioritize orderly settlement of any committed FX forward transactions as they fall due in order to further boost market confidence.

The Bank will normalize its CRR maintenance processes and ensure equity in its implementation across the banking industry.

The CBN assured the banking public that it remains committed to ensuring a stable and efficient FX market that meets the needs of all legitimate users.