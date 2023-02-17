Breaking: CBN orders banks to collect old N500, N1,000 notes + Video as customers storm CBN office

The Central Bank of Nigeria has directed Deposit Money Banks to collect old N500 and N1,000 notes from customers with reference code generated from its website.

The directive came on a day more protests attended the new cashless policy.

It also came on a day several Nigerians trooped to the CBN office in Lagos to deposit their old notes.

However, no individual will be allowed to deposit more than N500,000.

But as at press time, banks in most parts of the country have shut down following attacks on them by protesters.