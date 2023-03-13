Breaking: CBN has directed banks to dispense, receive old notes – Soludo

The Central Bank of Nigeria has directed commercial banks to dispense old currency notes and to also receive same as deposits from customers, Daily Trust is reporting.

The highly authoritative newspaper quoted the Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, as having said this.

According to Daily Trust, Soludo said the Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, gave the directive at a Bankers’ Committee meeting held on Sunday.

It quoted Soludo, a former Governor of the CBN, as saying: “The Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele, personally confirmed the above to me during a phone conversation on Sunday night.

“Residents of Anambra are therefore advised to freely accept and transact their businesses with the old currency notes (N200; N500; and N1,000) as well as the new notes.”

Soludo called on residents to report any bank that refuses to accept deposits of the old notes, adding: “Anambra State Government will not only report such a bank to the CBN, but will also immediately shut down the defaulting branch.”