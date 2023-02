The Central Bank of Nigeria has appointed a new spokesman, Isa Abdulmumin.

This followed the retirement of the Director of Corporate Communications Department, Osita Nwanisobi, on Friday.

According to available information as at press time. Nwasinobi bowed out of the services of the apex bank on Friday (today).

Abdulmumin, who takes over in acting capacity, has been in the Corporate Communications Department since he joined the CBN.

More details on this news website soon.