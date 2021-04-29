The Central Bank of Nigeria has fired all the Directors of First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

The Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, who announced the decision, also reinstated the sacked Managing Director/CEO of First Bank, Adesola Adeduntan.

Emefiele spoke at a news conference on Thursday amid the uproar generated by the decision of the Directors of First Bank to sack Adeduntan and appoint his deputy, Gbenga Shobo, to replace him.

Adeduntan still had eight months to the expiration of his tenure.