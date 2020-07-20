The Executive Director of Projects in the Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr. Cairo Ojugbo, has been prevented from entering the venue of the ongoing investigation of the intervention agency by the House of Representatives.

The hearing had started as at press time.

Already at the venue is the Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei.

The NDDC is being probed over the spending of N81.5 billion in the first five months of the year.

Ojougboh has been one of the fiercest critics of the National Assembly over the probe.