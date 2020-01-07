Moroccan wonder kid, Achraf Hakimi, has emerged the winner of CAF Youth Player of the Yea award, beating Nigeria’s duo of Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen to the award.

Though, the Nigerian lads had superlative performances with their various club sides in Europe, but the defender edged it with his displays since joining Borussia Dortmund from Real Madrid on loan.

He was named in Morocco’s final 23-man squad for FIFA World Cup in Russia.

On signing for Dortmund, Achraf was profiled as a quick, dynamic and powerful full-back who is tactically and technically adept and capable of playing long accurate passes from defence.

Trained as a winger, he can also play as a central defender due to his physical presence.

Osimhen banged in a total of 13 goals from 23 appearances since joining Lille of France, just as his compatriot Chukwueze who also inspired Villarreal FC to the ninth spot in the ongoing season in Spain.

The winger made the top 10 and the only African player in the Under 21 category of Baloon d’Or.