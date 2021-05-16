Enyimba’s dreams of reaching the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final suffered a massive setback following a 4-1 defeat to Pyramids of Egypt on Sunday.

Victor Mbaoma had given Enyimba an early lead in the first minute.

However, they paid dearly for their shambolic defending as the hosts recorded a massive comeback win.

Pyramids drew level through Ramadan Sobhi in the 15th minute.

The Egyptians made it 2-1 in the 49th minute via Farouk Salama.

Pyramids increased the tally in the 58th and 72nd minutes both through Ibrahim Hassan.

No Nigerian club has won the Confederation Cup since it was founded in 2004.