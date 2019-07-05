Busola Dakolo, wife of inspirational singer, Timi Dakolo, has dragged the Global Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, to the police, The Nation is reporting.

Dakolo had accused Fatoyinbo of having serially raped her from the age of 16.

The Nation said she filed a formal complaint with the police on the issue on Thursday.

The rape accusation became a major issue following a detailed interview by Dakolo, who gave vivid descriptions of how she was raped by Fatoyinbo.

Fatoyinbo has since stepped down from his position.