Breaking: Businessman sharing nude photos of widow on social media nabbed by police

A Lagos State-based businessman, Amarah Kennedy, has been arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command.

The businessman, who defied police invitation until his arrest, was accused of posting the nude photographs of a widow.

According to available information, Kennedy has shared the photographs of the widow on her Church and Office WhatsApp groups for allegedly failing to give her money not to make the photographs public.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest of Kennedy in a tweet on his Twitter handle on Friday.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, tweeted: “Kennedy Amarah, has been arrested.

“Investigation is ongoing.

“More details to follow.”

Hundeyin had earlier in the week advised Kennedy to submit himself to prove his innocence over the alleged posting of the widow’s nude photos on social media.

The Superintendent of Police said that the State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, on Tuesday met with the survivor of the ugly incident in his office.

Hundeyin tweeted: “The CP, while assuring the survivor of justice, has directed the Police Medical Services, Lagos State Command to provide her with adequate psychosocial support.

“The suspect is advised to submit himself to prove his innocence and failure to do so will result in deploying all law enforcement machinery available to secure his apprehension and prosecution accordingly.”

Hundeyin said that an officer, Inspector Raphael Edeifo, accused of demanding money to take up the case at Pen Cinema has been handed over to the Provost for investigation and orderly room trial, if found culpable.

According to him, CP Owohunwa has given firm assurances that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure that the long arm of the law catches up with the suspect.

The victim, a widow, who met Kennedy on Facebook, had sexual intercourse with him in a hotel where her nude photos were taken without her knowledge.

The suspect demanded N140,000 from her as a condition not to post her pictures, but after collecting the money, he didn’t fulfil his promise.

Kennedy, after posting over 50 nude pictures, kept demanding for more money and threatening to post more if she refuses to comply.

It was learnt that when the case was reported at Pen Cinema Police Station, an officer demanded N50,000 from the victim.