The immediate past Service Chiefs on Thursday stormed the Senate wing of National Assembly for screening as non-career ambassadors .

The former Service Chiefs were led to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs by the Senior Special Assistant President Muhammadu Buhari on Senate, Senator Babajide Omoworare.

The ambassador-designates are former Chief of Defemce Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin; former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai; former Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas; and Chief ofbthe Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar.