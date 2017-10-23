Breaking: Buratai orders Army to set up Procurement Desks

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tucker Buratai, has ordered the immediate setting up of Procurement Desk across all Army Formations.

Buratai gave the order on Monday when he paid a courtesy call on the Director General of Bureau for Public Procurement, Mamman Ahamadu, in his office in Abuja.

Buratai said the setting up of the desk becomes imperative in order to ensure that due process is complied with in procurement.

Ahmadu commended the Nigerian Army for being ahead of all other Services in the compliance with due process in procurement.