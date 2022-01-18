Breaking: Buni announces date for APC National Convention

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has announced the date for the party’s National Convention.

The Chairman of the CECPC and Governor of Yobe State announced the date on Monday in Abuja.

Buni spoke at the ongoing APC Progressive Women Conference holding in Abuja.

He gave the date of the National Convention as February 26, 2022.

He urged the women to come out massively and contest in the forthcoming “National Convention holding by 26th of February 2022.”