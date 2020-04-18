Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, is dead.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, announced the passing on of Kyari in the wee hours of Saturday.

It will be recalled that Kyari weeks back tested positive to the Coronavirus Disease after returning from an official trip to Germany.

In a personal statement, he had announced his decision to seek treatment in Lagos.

Adesina said in the statement on Saturday: “The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

“The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

“May God accept his soul.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.”