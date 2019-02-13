To match Interview NIGERIA-BUHARI/
Breaking: Buhari’s Campaign Coordinator survive gunmen attack, driver killed

By Moses Gbande
The National Coordinator of the Buhari Campaign Organization, Hon. Danladi Garba Pasali, narrowly escaped death when assailants allegedly opened fire on his vehicle.
His driver died on the spot, sources said on Wednesday.
Pasali said the attackers ambushed him along Jos-Abuja Road, close to Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, when he went to flag off his campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari reelection bid in Jos.
It was gathered that Pasali sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of the sporadic gunshots by the gunmen.
Confirming to our correspondent on the phone, Pasali said he is receiving medical attention as a result of the injuries sustained few hours ago.
He said: “I left Abuja this morning to come and commission the BCO office along Korinjo House only to meet these men on the highway at about 6am.”
