Breaking: Buhari will soon replace aspiring Minister – Lai Mohammed

President Muhammadu Buhari will soon replace 10 members of his cabinet who recently resigned to contest various elective positions in 2023 general elections.

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed announced this after the President had a valedictory meeting with nine of the Ministers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday.

He said the President had indicated that he would immediately fill the vacancy created by the exit of former members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

He thanked the aspiring and exited Ministers for complying with the directive to quit based on their decision to seek elective political offices.

Buhari appreciated them for their services to the country, expressing confidence that gving the experience they have garnered in the services of government, they are equipped to run the states.

The President admonished the rest of the cabinet members to be committed to governance for the rest of the life of the administration.

The former Ministers at Friday’s meeting were Abubakar Malami (Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice); Godswill Akpabio (Niger Delta Affairs); Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation); Ogbonnaya Onu (Science, Technology and Innovation); Pauline Tallen (Women Affairs); Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment); Timipre Sylva (State, Petroleum Resources); Uche Ogar (State, Mines and Steel Development), and Tayo Alasoadura (State, Niger Delta Affairs).

Only Emeka Nwajiuba, the former Minister of State for Education, who was the first to resign, was absent at the meeting with apologies. The Nation