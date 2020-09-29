President Muhammadu Buhari will present the 2021 Budget to the Joint sitting of the National Assembly next week.

This was made known by the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, while welcoming the lawmakers back from their over two months annual break.

He added that October will be dedicated for budget defence by the Ministries, Department and Agencies and November and December will be used for the internal processing of the budget by lawmakers.

Lawan expressed dissatisfaction with the worsening security situation in the country.