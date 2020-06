To commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on June 12, 2020 at 7am.

This was made known by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement on Thursday.

Adesina said television and radio stations as well as other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.