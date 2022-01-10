Breaking: Buhari, Tinubu meet at the Presidential Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting with National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which agenda could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, is believed to be a courtesy one.

The parley is coming on the heels of fresh disagreements among leaders of the ruling party threatening the conduct of the long-awaited National Convention.

Tinubu is believed to be a front-runner in the race for the party’s presidential ticket.

