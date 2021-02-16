President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Abdulrasheed Bawa as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The request for confirmation comes on the heels of concerns raised by Nigerians on the fate of the suspended Acting Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ibrahim Magu, who was tried by a presidential panel headed by retired Justice Ayo Isa Salami.

A statement on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Buhari has sent a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, requesting for the confirmation of Bawa in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

Bawa, 40, is a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering and other economic crimes.

He has undergone several specialised trainings in different parts of the world and was one of the pioneer EFCC Cadet Officers in 2005.

Bawa holds a B.Sc degree in Economics and Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy.