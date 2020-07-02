President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the indefinite suspension of the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, Adebayo Somefun.

So also did the President approve the suspension of some Directors of the NSITF.

The suspension was announced in a statement by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Charles Akpan, on Thursday.

The suspended Directors are the Executive Director, Finance and Investment, Jasper Ikedi Azusalam; Executive Director, Operations, Olukemi Nelson; and Executive Director, Administration, Alhaji Tijani Darazo Sulaiman.