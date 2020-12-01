President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Julie Okah-Donli, and appointed a replacement, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim.

The new appointment was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday.

Though the statement was silent on the sack of Okah-Donli, it confirmed the appointment of Sulaiman-Ibrahim.

It said: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as the new Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

“A holder of BSc (Sociology), Masters of Arts (Management) and Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degrees, Mrs Sulaiman-Ibrahim, hails from Nasarawa State.

“Until her new appointment, she was a member of the Nasarawa State Economic Advisory Council as well as Special Adviser on Strategic Communication to the Minister of State for Education.”