President Muhammad Buhari has approved the removal of the Board Chairman of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, Tonye Jaja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the board was inaugurated on July 12, 2019 by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

A letter to this effect from Dr. Dayo Akpata (SAN), the Solicitor General of the Federation, dated October15, 2020, said Jaja’s removal was with immediate effect.

He was directed to handover all property of the commission to the Director General, John Asien.

“Wishing you success in your future endeavours. Please accept the assurances of warn regards and best regards,” the letter reads.

No reason was given for the removal.

The government agency that enforces copyright laws and regulates the creative industry, has become public.