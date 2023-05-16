Breaking: Buhari returns from UK

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned from London.

Buhari’s plane touched down at exactly 4:45pm at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Recall that the President had left Nigeria on May 3 for the UK to participate in the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III and his Queen Consort, Camilla, of the United Kingdom.

The President was initially scheduled to return to Abuja within the week, but rescheduled his return for another week to enable him meet his dentist.

His Special on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had in a statement announced “President Muhammadu Buhari will be in London, United Kingdom, for an additional week, at the behest of his Dentist, who has started attending to him.

“The specialist requires to see the President in another five days for a procedure already commenced”.