President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the 2016-2018 borrowing plan rejected by the eight Senate to the ninth Senate for consideration. The eight Senate, led by Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, had rejected President Buhari’s $30 billion borrowing plan for infrastructure projects and budget support until 2018. The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, read the re-forwarded message from President Buhari on the 2016-2018 borrowing plan on Thursday. According to the letter, the loan is meant to finance infrastructure projects across the country.