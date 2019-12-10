President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Muiz Banire as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria, appointing Edward Lametek Adamu as new chairman of the Corporation.

This was contained in a letter read on the floor of the Senate by the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

The letter, dated December 9, 2019, reads: “In accordance with Section 10(1) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act, 2010, I hereby present Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu for confirmation as Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria by the Distinguished Senate.

“While hoping that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Banire was appointed as AMCON Chairman in 2018 when during the leadership of Bukola Saraki as Senate President.