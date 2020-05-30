President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

This is coming after the expiration of the term of the board members appointed in 2016.

The reconstitution of the Board was contained in a statement on Saturday by the Special Adviser to the Presidebt on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Members of the new Board are: Mohammed Lawal (North West), Tajudeen Umar (North East), Adamu Mahmood Attah (North Central), Senator Magnus Abe (South South), Dr Stephen Dike (South East), and Chief Pius Akinyelure (South West).

The new board will be in place for three years, Adesina said in the statement.