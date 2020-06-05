Breaking: Danbatta gets Buhari’s nod for second term as NCC boss

In an effort to consolidate the gains made in the telecommunications sector in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta as the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission.

Danbatta’s reappointment was based on the recommendation of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, in line with the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

While wishing Danbatta the best, Pantami directed him to significantly improve on the overall performance of the Commission as well as ensure that adequate mechanisms are put in place to facilitate the implementation of all policies of the Federal Government through the Ministry.

Furthermore, the Minister enjoined him to ensure that the interest of telecommunication consumers, Nigerians and investors are adequately protected.