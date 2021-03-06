President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo were on Saturday vaccinated against COVID-19.

Buhari was vaccinated by his personal physician, Dr. Suhayb Sanusi, at about 11.51am at a brief ceremony witnessed by top government officials at the New Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Shortly after the President, Osinbajo was also vaccinated by his personal physician, Dr. Nicholas Audifferen, at about 11.57am.

The President and his deputy were the first among the nation’s strategic leaders to take the vaccine after some frontline health workers at the treatment centre of the National Hospital, Abuja, were vaccinated on Friday.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control had early on Friday cleared the 3.924m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine which arrived Nigeria on Tuesday for usage in the country.

Details later…