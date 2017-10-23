Breaking: Buhari orders sack of recalled pension Director accused of N2b fraud

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate disengagement of the recalled Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Force, Abdulrasheed Maina.

This was disclosed by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, on his Twitter handle on Monday.

Buhari also ordered the immediate probe of the circumstances surrounding Maina’s recall.

Maina, who was accused of having mismanaged over N2 billion initially fled the country and was declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

But the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, on Sunday in a statement said he recalled Maina and went on to justify it.

But on Monday, Adesina tweeted: “PMB orders immediate disengagement of Mr Abdulrasheed Maina from service.

“Asks for full report on circumstances of his recall.”