President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the opening of four of Nigeria’s land borders.

The decision was taken at the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja, but which President Buhari attended virtually from his hometown in Daura, Katsina State.

The affected borders are those of Seme in Lagos State; Illela, Sokoto State; Maigatari in Jigawa State; and Mfun, Cross River State.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, who briefed newsmen after the meeting, said the President has directed that the borders should be reopened from December 31, 2020.