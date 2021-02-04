President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the names of the immediate past Service Chiefs to the Senate as non-career Ambassadors-Designate.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the President, Femi Adesina, in a statement on Thursday.

According to Adesina, President Buhari has already forwarded the names of the former Service Chiefs to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

In a letter to Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, President of the Senate, the President said: “In accordance with section 171 (1), (2) (c) & sub-section (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed five (5) names of nominees as Non-Career Ambassadors-Designate.”

The nominees are: former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi G. Olonisakin (retd); former Chief of Army staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Y. Buratai (retd); former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd); former Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (retd); and Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S. Usman (retd).

The President urged the Senate to give expeditious consideration to the nominations.