Barely 48 hours after terminating the appointment of Prof. Charles Uwakwe, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Godswill Obioma as the Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council.

The appointment was contained In a letter dated May 15, 2020, with Reference No: FME/PS/396/C1/1/134 and signed by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

The letter stated that the appointment, which is for an initial tenure of five years, takes effect from May 14, 2020.

A professor of Education Measurement and Evaluation, Obioma was born on December 12, 1953 and hails from Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

The Registrar on May 22, 2020 formally took over the affairs of the Council from the former Acting Registrar, Mallam Abubakar Gana, at the Council’s Headquarters in Minna.

He was a former Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council.

Obioma has held other key positions in the education sector, among which are: Director, Monitoring, Research and Statistics, National Business and Technical Examinations Board; Director Monitoring and Evaluation of the Universal Basic Education Programme; Director Monitoring and Evaluation, National Primary Education Commission; and Head, Department of Science, Mathematics and Technology, University of Jos.

Until his appointment as Registrar/CE of NECO, Prof. Obioma was the Ebonyi State Resident Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Married and blessed with children, Prof. Obioma is an erudite scholar with so many scholarly publications to his credit.