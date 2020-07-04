President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Rev. Yakubu Pam as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission.

The appointment was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Saturday.

Shehu said until his appointment, Pam was the Chairman of the Plateau State Christian Pilgrims Board.

Born on February 20, 1960 in Gyel, Jos South LGA of Plateau State, Pam holds a first degree in Christian Education.

Shehu said: As an ordained Minister, Rev Pam brings to the position more than 30 years of leadership experience in the Christian community, coupled with a deep understanding of promoting inter-religious harmony and conflict resolution in the northern parts of the country.

“The cleric has held many leadership positions in the Church, including Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of Northern Nigeria (which includes the 19 Northern States and Abuja) from 2016 to date, Vice President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, 2013 to date and District Superintendent, Jos mainland Assemblies of Nigeria, 2010 to date.

“He also served as Chairman, Plateau State Inter-Religious Council; and Chairman, Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Committee, Plateau State.

“His appointment took effect from 26th June, 2020 for a period of five years.

“President Buhari urges the Executive Secretary NCPC to sustain his reconciliatory pre-disposition in his new position.”