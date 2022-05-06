Breaking: Buhari meets with Ohanézè Ndígbo, South East leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari is in a meeting with Ohanézè Ndígbo and other leaders from the Southeast. geo political zone

The meeting is holding at the New EXCO Chambers, Government House Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital city.

President-General of Ohanézè George Obiozor is leading other members of the apex socio-cultural group to the meeting.

Governor David Umahi, who is also Chairman of Southeast Governors forum, is also at the meeting.

Ohanézè is expected to present critical issues about the South Eastern region to Buhari, including release of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu from detention

Other issues expected to be discussed are: President of southeast extraction and security situation in the region.

Buhari is presently in Ebonyi State on official visit.