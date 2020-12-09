President Muhammadu Buhari has succumbed to pressure mounted on him by the Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress not to address a Joint Session of the National Assembly on Thursday.

Buhari had been scheduled to address the Joint Session of the National Assembly on Thursday.

But it was learnt that Governors on the platform of the APC moved a motion to prevent Buhari not to address the National Assembly on Thursday.

Confirming the development, Senator Muhammed Monguno said the planned Presidential address to the National Assembly has been shelved.

Monguno, confirmed this in a telephone interview with TVCNews.

He said the President’s change of mind may not be unconnected to an alleged plot by the Peoples Democratic Party caucus to embarrass him.

PDP lawmakers met on Tuesday night behind closed doors but the outcome of the meeting was yet to be made public as at press time.