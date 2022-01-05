Breaking: Buhari gives conditions for signing Electoral Bill

President Muhammadu Buhari has given conditions that will make him reconsider his decision not to assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The President gave the conditions in an exclusive interview with Channels Television, which was aired on Wednesday evening.

In the interview conducted by Maupe Ogun and Seun Okinbaloye, Buhari said: “All I said (is that) there should be options.

“We must not insist that it has to be direct; it should be consensus and indirect.”

Asked if he would sign if the lawmakers effect the change in that direction, Buhari said: “Yes, I will!

“I will sign.

“There should be options, you can’t dictate to people and say you are doing democracy.

“Give them other options so they can make a choice.”