President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, by three months.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi, made this known on Thursday when he spoke with State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Adamu was to have retired on Monday.

However, he was at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to welcome Buhari back from a four-day visit to his home town, Daura in Katsina State.

Dingyadi said the extension was necessary to give room for the proper selection of a successor.