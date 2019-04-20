President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the appointment of the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice I. T. Muhammad.

This was confirmed by the National Judicial Council on Saturday in a statement by its spokesman, Soji Oye.

According to Oye, the NJC had met and approved the request of President Buhari for Muhammad to stay in office in acting capacity for another three months.

He said the decision to extend Muhammad’s tenure by another three months was taken by the NJC at its 88th meeting on April 18, 2019.