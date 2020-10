President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived at the National Assembly for the presentation of the 2021 Budget.

The President is expected to present the Budget proposal to a Joint sitting of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Wednesday said the number of aides to accompany President Buhari to the presentation owing to the protocols of the Coronavirus Disease.