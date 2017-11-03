Breaking: Buhari approves immediate treatment of Ekwueme abroad

President Muhammadu Bubari has approved the immediate medical treatment of former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, outside the country.

This was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Malam Garba Shehu, on Friday.

Shehu said Buhari’s approval followed a brief he received on Friday on the medical condition of Ekwueme.

He added in the statement: “The approval covers the immediate charter of an Air Ambulance for the emergency movement and the cost of treatment.

“President Buhari prays that God will grant the elder statesman speedy recovery.”